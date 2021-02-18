Reddit says implemented fix for tech glitch

(Reuters) - Reddit said on Thursday it had implemented a fix for a technical glitch that was causing a high rate of errors on the social media platform.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues.
The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.