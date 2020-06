Reddit bans pro-Trump forum r/The_Donald in content crackdown

June 29 (Reuters) - Social media site Reddit said it had shut down r/The_Donald, a forum for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Monday as it announced an overhaul of its content policies.

The site’s new content policy said that communities and users that promoted hate based on identity or vulnerability would be banned.

Reddit also said it was banning about 2,000 subreddits, the majority of which were inactive. The list included r/The_Donald and the left-wing forum r/ChapoTrapHouse.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity,” said Chief Executive Steve Huffman in a post on the site. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)