May 28 (Reuters) - Pot producer Hexo Corp said on Friday it would buy Redecan, Canada’s privately-owned licensed producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

$1 = 1.2096 Canadian dollars Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri