U.S. FDA approves RedHill's H. pylori infection treatment

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved RedHill Biopharma Ltd’s drug to treat infections caused by bacteria known as Helicobacter pylori, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

RedHill expects to launch the drug, Talicia, in the United States in the first quarter next year.

Helicobacter pylori infection affects over 50% of the population worldwide, according to Redhill, and is one of the strongest risk factor for the development of gastric cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)