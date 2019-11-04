Regulatory News - Asias
November 4, 2019 / 11:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. FDA approves RedHill's H. pylori infection treatment

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved RedHill Biopharma Ltd’s drug to treat infections caused by bacteria known as Helicobacter pylori, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

RedHill expects to launch the drug, Talicia, in the United States in the first quarter next year.

Helicobacter pylori infection affects over 50% of the population worldwide, according to Redhill, and is one of the strongest risk factor for the development of gastric cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

