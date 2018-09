Sept 4 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday demand for new homes was proving “robust” in the face of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, after it posted better-than-expected 21 percent growth in full-year pre-tax profit.

Redrow, which constructs homes in England and Wales, said pre-tax profit rose to 380 million pounds ($488.34 million) in the year ended June, from 315 million pounds a year earlier.