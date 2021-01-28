IN BRIEF: Reed Smith set to give 50-hour billable credits for diversity-related work

Lawyers at Reed Smith will now have 50 hours of billable credits for diversity and inclusion-related work, the firm announced on Wednesday, making it the latest firm to provide incentives to lawyers in the D&I space.

Earlier this month, Hogan Lovells and Ogletree Deakins launched diversity, equity and inclusion hours policies giving billable hours credits to lawyers who participate in internal and external D&I efforts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39oMhxO