Reed Smith blasts fraud accusations stemming from firm's Chapter 11 work

Reed Smith and five of its attorneys are staring down a lawsuit accusing them of defrauding an ex-client out of millions of dollars by mishandling the liquidation and bankruptcy proceedings of a fund he once controlled.

Reed Smith on Tuesday removed the case from New York Supreme Court to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, saying the claims should be heard in federal court because they are closely tied to the Chapter 11 proceedings of plaintiff David Molner’s Aramid Entertainment Fund.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ThdDNw