Reed Smith picks up McGuireWoods' practice chair as energy moves heat up

Reed Smith has recruited oil and gas dealmaker Ryan Purpura, hiring away the chairman of McGuireWoods’ energy practice amid a busy lateral season for lawyers representing energy sector clients.

Purpura, who joins Reed Smith’s global energy and natural resources industry group, said Monday that he was attracted to the firm’s international and domestic energy industry footprint, noting lawyers in London, Singapore, Texas and several other locations in addition to his home base in Pittsburgh.

