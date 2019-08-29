REFILE-Canada Q2 current account deficit narrows to C$6.38 billion

(Corrects headline to show that deficit is C$6.38 billion, not $6.38 bln) OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$6.38 billion ($4.80 billion) in the second quarter from a revised C$16.63 billion deficit in the first quarter, on a lower deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the lowest deficit since Canada returned to a deficit position in 2008. Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars: Q2 2019 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2018 Current Account -6.384 -16.629 -17.347 -15.372 Goods -0.309 -8.873 -9.143 -5.164 Services -5.158 -5.889 -6.035 -6.832 Investment Income +0.159 -0.768 -1.173 -1.979 NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$9.80 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.3287 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) (Reporting by David Ljunggren)