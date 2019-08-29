Bonds News
REFILE-Canada Q2 current account deficit narrows to C$6.38 billion

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline to show that deficit is C$6.38 billion, not
$6.38 bln)
    OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit
narrowed to C$6.38 billion ($4.80 billion) in the second quarter
from a revised C$16.63 billion deficit in the first quarter, on
a lower deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
This was the lowest deficit since Canada returned to a deficit
position in 2008.
    Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
                          Q2 2019  Q1(Rev)  Q1(Prev)   Q2 2018  
    Current Account        -6.384  -16.629   -17.347   -15.372
    Goods                  -0.309   -8.873    -9.143    -5.164
    Services               -5.158   -5.889    -6.035    -6.832
    Investment Income      +0.159   -0.768    -1.173    -1.979
    NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account
deficit of C$9.80 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Figures
are seasonally adjusted.
    ($1=$1.3287 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

 (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
