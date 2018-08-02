REFILE-TABLE-Asahi Group Holdings-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds period in the table) Aug 2 (Reuters)- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended year to Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.01 trln 937.38 2.14 trln (+7.2 pct) (+20.4 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 87.91 67.52 204.00 (+30.2 pct) (+27.9 pct) (+11.4 pct) Pretax 85.28 60.48 203.00 (+41.0 pct) (+26.9 pct) (+3.1 pct) Net 60.38 40.72 142.00 (+48.3 pct) (+32.4 pct) (+0.7 pct) EPS Basic 131.80 yen 88.89 yen 309.98 yen EPS Diluted 131.80 yen 88.89 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 45.00 yen 45.00 yen NOTE - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2502.T