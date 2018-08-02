FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Brewers
August 2, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

REFILE-TABLE-Asahi Group Holdings-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds period in the table)
Aug 2 (Reuters)- 
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended    year to
                  Jun 30, 2018        Jun 30, 2017     Dec 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO         COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales             1.01 trln            937.38         2.14 trln
                   (+7.2 pct)          (+20.4 pct)      (+2.6 pct)
  Operating           87.91               67.52           204.00
                   (+30.2 pct)         (+27.9 pct)     (+11.4 pct)
  Pretax              85.28               60.48           203.00
                   (+41.0 pct)         (+26.9 pct)      (+3.1 pct)
  Net                 60.38               40.72           142.00
                   (+48.3 pct)         (+32.4 pct)      (+0.7 pct)
  EPS Basic        131.80 yen           88.89 yen       309.98 yen
  EPS Diluted      131.80 yen           88.89 yen
  Ann Div                               75.00 yen       90.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           45.00 yen           30.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               45.00 yen       45.00 yen

NOTE - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company
Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2502.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.