REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.97 trln 1.66 trln 4.05 trln (+18.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) Operating 171.98 108.68 330.00 (+58.2 pct) (-36.4 pct) (+44.2 pct) Pretax 177.57 126.75 340.00 (+40.1 pct) (-23.0 pct) (+39.0 pct) Net 124.27 81.44 220.00 (+52.6 pct) (-20.3 pct) (+46.0 pct) EPS 113.98 yen 74.57 yen 202.68 yen EPS Diluted 113.98 yen 74.57 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q4 Div 75.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)