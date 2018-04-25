FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2018 / 3:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-TABLE-Create Restaurants HD-2017/18 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
Create Restaurants Holdings Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       
                Feb 28, 2018    Feb 28, 2017   Feb 28, 2019     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales            116.57          113.53         125.00
                 (+2.7 pct)      (+9.9 pct)
  Operating          6.41            5.86           7.60
                 (+9.5 pct)      (-13.2 pct)
  Recurring          6.89            6.35           7.40
                 (+8.6 pct)      (-13.5 pct)
  Net                2.50            3.29           5.10
                 (-24.0 pct)     (-0.8 pct)
  EPS             26.50 yen       34.89 yen    4,000.00 yen
  EPS Diluted     26.43 yen       34.61 yen
  Ann Div         10.00 yen       13.00 yen      12.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         5.00 yen        6.50 yen       6.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen        6.50 yen       6.00 yen

NOTE - Create Restaurants Holdings Inc.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3387.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.