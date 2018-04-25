REFILE-TABLE-Create Restaurants HD-2017/18 group results

(Adds company forecast) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Create Restaurants Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Feb 28, 2018 Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2019 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 116.57 113.53 125.00 (+2.7 pct) (+9.9 pct) Operating 6.41 5.86 7.60 (+9.5 pct) (-13.2 pct) Recurring 6.89 6.35 7.40 (+8.6 pct) (-13.5 pct) Net 2.50 3.29 5.10 (-24.0 pct) (-0.8 pct) EPS 26.50 yen 34.89 yen 4,000.00 yen EPS Diluted 26.43 yen 34.61 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 13.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 6.50 yen 6.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 6.50 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3387.T