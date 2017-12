(Adds latest net profit forecast figure) Dec 27 (Reuters) - DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months to 9 Months to Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 107.40 106.60 Operating 27.50 16.80 Net 23.50 12.90 EPS Basic 161.92 yen 88.88 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T