REFILE-TABLE-Don Quijote Holdings-Q1 group results

 (Adds company forecast)
Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended      6 months to
                  Sep 30, 2018        Sep 30, 2017        Dec 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST
  Sales              250.08              223.43           512.00
                   (+11.9 pct)         (+11.0 pct)       (+10.6 pct)
  Operating           14.50               14.30            30.00
                   (+1.4 pct)          (+14.1 pct)       (+2.6 pct)
  Recurring           17.92               14.30            35.00
                   (+25.3 pct)         (+11.8 pct)       (+12.7 pct)
  Net                 11.65                8.47            21.50
                   (+37.6 pct)         (+4.2 pct)        (+15.1 pct)
  EPS               73.62 yen           53.52 yen         135.91 yen
  EPS Diluted       73.45 yen           53.47 yen
  Ann Div                               32.00 yen         33.00 yen
  -Q2 div                               5.00 yen          5.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               27.00 yen         28.00 yen

NOTE - Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7532.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
