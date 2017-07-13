REFILE-TABLE-Fast Retailing-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 13 (Reuters)- Fast Retailing Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months 9 months Year ended ended to May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.48 trln 1.43 trln 1.85 trln (+3.0 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+3.6 pct) Operating 180.62 145.83 175.00 (+23.9 pct) (-23.0 pct) (+37.5 pct) Pretax 195.48 122.10 175.00 (+60.1 pct) (-41.9 pct) (+93.9 pct) Net 120.11 71.01 100.00 (+69.1 pct) (-46.4 pct) (+108.1 pct) EPS Basic 1,177.89 yen 696.50 yen 980.74 yen EPS Diluted 1,176.18 yen 695.54 yen Ann Div 350.00 yen 350.00 yen -Q2 Div 175.00 yen 185.00 yen -Q4 Div 165.00 yen 175.00 yen NOTE - Fast Retailing Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9983.T