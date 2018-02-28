REFILE-TABLE-H. I. S.-Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 28 (Reuters)- H. I. S. Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to 6 months to Jan 31, 2018 Jan 31, 2017 Oct 31, 2018 Apr 30, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 164.51 125.02 735.00 350.00 (+31.6 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+21.3 pct) (+28.8 pct) Operating 4.08 2.55 18.00 7.70 (+60.1 pct) (-45.7 pct) (+13.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) Recurring 3.96 7.17 20.00 8.70 (-44.8 pct) (+63.3 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-17.4 pct) Net 1.30 4.00 11.80 5.70 (-67.4 pct) (+108.3 pct) (-11.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) EPS 22.64 yen 65.04 yen 206.19 yen 99.60 yen EPS Diluted 19.52 yen 60.71 yen Ann Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - H. I. S. Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9603.T