REFILE-TABLE-Hoya-Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 3 (Reuters)- Hoya Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2017 Mar 31, 2019 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 138.89 127.16 278.00 (+9.2 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+5.7 pct) Pretax 35.22 30.55 69.00 (+15.3 pct) (+37.1 pct) (+8.8 pct) Net 28.51 25.12 56.00 (+13.5 pct) (+40.3 pct) (+7.1 pct) EPS Basic 75.11 yen 64.71 yen 147.54 yen EPS Diluted 74.96 yen 64.56 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 45.00 yen NOTE - Hoya Corp. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7741.T