August 3, 2018 / 4:20 AM / in 19 minutes

REFILE-TABLE-Hoya-Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 3 (Reuters)- 
Hoya Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended   6 months to
                  Jun 30, 2018        Jun 30, 2017     Mar 31, 2019
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              138.89              127.16           278.00
                   (+9.2 pct)          (+10.4 pct)      (+5.7 pct)
  Pretax              35.22               30.55            69.00
                   (+15.3 pct)         (+37.1 pct)      (+8.8 pct)
  Net                 28.51               25.12            56.00
                   (+13.5 pct)         (+40.3 pct)      (+7.1 pct)
  EPS Basic         75.11 yen           64.71 yen       147.54 yen
  EPS Diluted       74.96 yen           64.56 yen
  Ann Div                               75.00 yen
  -Q2 Div                               30.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               45.00 yen

NOTE - Hoya Corp.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7741.T
