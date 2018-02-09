FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:31 AM / in 13 hours

REFILE-TABLE-Lion-2017 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Feb 9 (Reuters)- 
Lion Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016   Dec 31, 2018     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            410.48          395.61　　     355.00          167.00      　
                 (+3.8 pct)      (+4.5 pct)      (+3.5 pct)    (+2.5 pct)     
  Operating         27.21           24.50         33.00            15.00      
                 (+11.0 pct)     (+49.6 pct)     (+8.3 pct)   (+20.6 pct)    
  Recurring         29.13           26.29        25.00           12.50      
                 (+10.8 pct)     (+45.3 pct)    (+20.2 pct)   (+42.5 pct)    
  Net               19.83           15.95         86 mln          43 mln      
                 (+24.3 pct)     (+49.4 pct)
  EPS             68.23 yen       55.13 yen
  EPS Diluted     68.15 yen       55.04 yen
  Ann Div         17.00 yen       13.00 yen      20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         7.00 yen        5.00 yen       10.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen       10.00 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
