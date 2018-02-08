FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-2017 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Feb 8 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended  3 months to
                Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016   Mar 31, 2018
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    
  Sales            234.93          183.13      81.92 - 89.80
                 (+28.3 pct)     (-3.8 pct)b   (+9.5 - +20.1 pct)
  Operating         90.50           40.66      45.13 - 52.30
                (+122.6 pct)     (-34.7 pct)  (+13.5 - +31.5 pct)
  Pretax            70.00           47.12      46.51 - 53.69
                 (+48.5 pct)     (-30.7 pct)  (+85.8 - +114.5 pct)
  Net               56.75           20.13      40.40 - 46.33
                (+181.9 pct)     (-63.5 pct) (+102.9 - +132.7 pct)
  EPS Basic      129.35 yen       46.26 yen 91.74 yen - 105.22 yen
  EPS Diluted    126.93 yen       45.40 yen
  Ann Div            NIL          5.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL          5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
