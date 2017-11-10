REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Nov 10 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 182.25 139.88 231.00 - 235.08 (+30.3 pct) (-3.2 pct) (+26.1 - +28.4 pct) Operating 78.74 33.37 90.97 - 94.17 (+135.9 pct) (-35.8 pct) (+123.7 - +131.6 pct) Pretax 71.58 18.01 85.19 - 88.38 (+297.5 pct) (-70.4 pct) (+80.8 - +87.5 pct) Net 58.96 8.93 70.24 - 72.87 (+560.5 pct) (-82.4 pct) (+248.9 - +262.0 pct) EPS Basic 134.65 yen 20.50 yen 160.11 yen - 166.11 yen EPS Diluted 132.28 yen 20.11 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div NIL 5.00 yen -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T