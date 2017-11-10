FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-9-MTH group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 10, 2017 / 6:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Nov 10 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Dec 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              182.25              139.88       231.00 - 235.08
                   (+30.3 pct)         (-3.2 pct)     (+26.1 - +28.4 pct)
  Operating           78.74               33.37        90.97 - 94.17
                  (+135.9 pct)         (-35.8 pct)   (+123.7 - +131.6 pct)
  Pretax              71.58               18.01        85.19 - 88.38
                  (+297.5 pct)         (-70.4 pct)    (+80.8 - +87.5 pct)
  Net                 58.96                8.93        70.24 - 72.87
                  (+560.5 pct)         (-82.4 pct)   (+248.9 - +262.0 pct)
  EPS Basic        134.65 yen           20.50 yen  160.11 yen - 166.11 yen
  EPS Diluted      132.28 yen           20.11 yen
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen            NIL
  -Q2 Div              NIL              5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                                  NIL              NIL

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.