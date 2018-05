REFILE-TABLE-NH Foods-2017/18 group results (SEC)

(Adds company forecast) May 10 (Reuters)- NH Foods Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2019 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.27 trln 1.20 trln 1.31 trln 650.00 (+5.6 pct) (-2.2 pct) Operating 49.22 53.80 50.00 30.00 (-8.5 pct) (+9.3 pct) Pretax 50.46 49.11 46.00 28.00 (+2.7 pct) (+39.1 pct) Net 37.15 35.00 32.00 19.50 (+6.1 pct) (+60.7 pct) EPS 348.46 yen 343.47 yen 297.70 yen 181.41 yen EPS Diluted 342.07 yen 322.54 yen Ann Div 53.00 yen 52.00 yen 90.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 53.00 yen 52.00 yen 90.00 yen NOTE - NH Foods Ltd.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2282.T