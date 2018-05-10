FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nissin Foods HD-2017/18 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
May 10 (Reuters)- 
Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Mar 31, 2018    Mar 31, 2017   Mar 31, 2019     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            516.40          495.72          455.00
                 (+4.2 pct)      (+5.9 pct)
  Operating         34.11           28.62           36.00
                 (+19.2 pct)     (+8.4 pct)
  Recurring         40.59           32.86
                 (+23.5 pct)     (+6.9 pct)
Net

  Net               29.10           23.56           26.00
                 (+23.5 pct)     (-12.4 pct)
  EPS            279.52 yen      221.33 yen     249.68 yen
  EPS Diluted    278.16 yen      220.25 yen
  Ann Div         90.00 yen       85.00 yen     110.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         45.00 yen       40.00 yen      55.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         45.00 yen       45.00 yen      55.00 yen
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
company To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2897.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
