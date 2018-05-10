REFILE-TABLE-Nissin Foods HD-2017/18 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 10 (Reuters)- Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2019 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 516.40 495.72 455.00 (+4.2 pct) (+5.9 pct) Operating 34.11 28.62 36.00 (+19.2 pct) (+8.4 pct) Recurring 40.59 32.86 (+23.5 pct) (+6.9 pct) Net Net 29.10 23.56 26.00 (+23.5 pct) (-12.4 pct) EPS 279.52 yen 221.33 yen 249.68 yen EPS Diluted 278.16 yen 220.25 yen Ann Div 90.00 yen 85.00 yen 110.00 yen -Q2 Div 45.00 yen 40.00 yen 55.00 yen -Q4 Div 45.00 yen 45.00 yen 55.00 yen (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2897.T