REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings 6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings 6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Changes first revenues to total revenues, and second revenues to net revenues.)
Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
Nomura Holdings Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Mar 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Total revenues     930.32              844.52
                   (+10.2 pct)         (-8.8 pct)
  Net revenues       712.32              685.48
                   (+3.9 pct)          (-9.9 pct)
  Pretax             160.48              144.54
                   (+11.0 pct)         (+14.8 pct)
  Net                108.71              108.01
                   (+0.6 pct)          (-6.3 pct)
  EPS               30.79 yen           30.10 yen
  EPS Diluted       30.20 yen           29.39 yen
  Ann Div                               20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           9.00 yen            9.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               11.00 yen

NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
