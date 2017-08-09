REFILE-TABLE-Peptidream-2016/17 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Peptidream Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.90 4.33 more than 7.00 (+13.1 pct) (+74.9 pct) Operating 2.49 2.55 more than 2.90 (-2.3 pct) (+83.2 pct) Recurring 2.62 2.37 more than 3.10 (+10.6 pct) (+58.5 pct) Net 1.89 1.58 more than 2.10 (+19.6 pct) (+57.5 pct) EPS 16.54 yen 14.23 yen EPS Diluted 14.56 yen 12.26 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Peptidream Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4587.T