REFILE-TABLE-Sawai Pharmaceutical- 6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 70.76 65.42 168.80 (+8.2 pct) (+11.0 pct) Operating 11.14 11.36 23.70 (-1.9 pct) (-2.1 pct) Recurring 11.80 11.33 23.30 (+4.2 pct) (-1.0 pct) Net 8.79 8.57 17.30 (+2.6 pct) (+0.8 pct) EPS 238.45 yen 232.33 yen 469.22 yen EPS Diluted 238.30 yen 232.20 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen