2 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD-2016/17 group results
June 7, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD-2016/17 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Jun 7 (Reuters)- 
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       
                Mar 31, 2017    Mar 31, 2016   Mar 31, 2018     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales            256.82          214.10     240.00 - 260.00
                 (+20.0 pct)     (+27.5 pct)   (-6.6 - +1.2 pct)
  Operating         31.30           26.02      25.00 - 30.00
                 (+20.3 pct)     (+58.4 pct)  (-20.1 - -4.1 pct)
  Recurring         31.13           25.32      25.00 - 30.00
                 (+22.9 pct)     (+49.1 pct)  (-19.7 - -3.6 pct)
  Net               20.04           19.88      16.50 - 19.50
                 (+0.8 pct)     (+102.3 pct)  (-17.7 - -2.7 pct)
  EPS            164.20 yen      163.04 yen  135.20 yen - 159.78 yen
  EPS Diluted    163.92 yen      162.72 yen
  Ann Div         50.00 yen       48.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen      10.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         40.00 yen       38.00 yen

NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T

