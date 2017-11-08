REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD- 6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 8 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 132.04 106.35 240.00 - 260.00 (+24.2 pct) (+23.1 pct) (-6.6 - +1.2 pct) Operating 25.82 11.12 25.00 - 30.00 (+132.3 pct) (-11.7 pct) (-20.1 - -4.1 pct) Recurring 26.62 8.38 25.00 - 30.00 (+217.7 pct) (-35.2 pct) (-19.7 - -3.6 pct) Net 17.52 5.50 16.50 - 19.50 (+218.7 pct) (-25.0 pct) (-17.7 - -2.7 pct) EPS 145.06 yen 45.04 yen 137.60 yen - 162.62 yen EPS Diluted 144.79 yen 44.95 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen - 48.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen - 38.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T