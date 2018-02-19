FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2018 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yokohama Rubber-2017 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS)
Feb 19 (Reuters)- 
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

               Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
              Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016   Dec 31, 2018     YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales          668.05          596.19          670.00       310.00      
               (+12.1 pct)     (-5.3 pct)
  Operating       51.93           42.32          60.00         23.50      
               (+22.7 pct)     (-22.4 pct)
  Recurring       52.89           39.13          
               (+35.2 pct)     (-20.7 pct)
  Net             35.22           18.79          40.00         16.00      
               (+87.5 pct)     (-48.3 pct)
  EPS          219.65 yen      117.17 yen     249.47 yen       99.79 yen    
  Ann Div       62.00 yen       52.00 yen      62.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       31.00 yen       26.00 yen      31.00 yen
  -Q4 Div       31.00 yen       26.00 yen      31.00 yen

NOTE - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parentTo see Company Overview
page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=5101.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.