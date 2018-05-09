UPDATE 2-Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production: sources

(Updates with Marathon restoring production at Texas City refineries)

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp was restarting the 86,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery on Tuesday night after a substation fire knocked out power, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon was also restarting normal production at the neighboring 459,000 bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, the sources said. A 60,000 bpd resid hydrotreater was restarting at the big refinery.

A late afternoon fire on a Centerpoint Energy substation near Bacliff, Texas, 8 miles (12 km) north of the refineries also disrupted production at Valero Energy Corp’s 225,000 bpd refinery in Texas City, the sources said. said.

The City of Texas City Emergency Management Office said refineries on the south side of Texas City were using safety flares as they worked to restore power on Tuesday.

Workers evacuated Marathon’s Texas City refinery and some areas of the Galveston Bay plant, according to the sources.

Representatives of Marathon and Valero did not reply to messages asking about operations at the Texas City refineries on Tuesday night.

The Valero refinery’s gasoline-producing unit was shut on April 19 following an explosion and fire on the alkylation unit at the refinery, the first of four fires at refineries and chemical plants across the United States in the past 2-1/2 weeks.

The Tuesday fire broke out on the Bacliff substation at about 4:30 p.m. CDT (2130 GMT) with flaring seen at the Marathon and Valero refineries about 20 minutes later, according energy industry intelligence service Genscape.

At about 6 p.m. local time, Centerpoint said the fire, which was fueled by mineral oil inside the substation, was under control.

All personnel at the substation were accounted for and no injuries were reported, according to Centerpoint. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)