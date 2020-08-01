Marathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum plans to permanently close two small U.S. oil refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, N.M., the company said, in response to lower fuels demand.

The largest U.S. refiner by volume had earlier idled the two following COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. Up to 800 workers at the 161,000 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez and 27,000-bpd Gallup refineries will lose their jobs beginning in October, the company said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)