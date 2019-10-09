Aruba ends contract with Citgo to operate island refinery -PM

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aruba on Wednesday reached an agreement with U.S. based Citgo Petroleum Corp. to end its contract to refurbish and operate the island’s refinery, a statement from the island’s prime minister said.

The Caribbean nation plans to pursue outside candidates to take over the 209,000 barrel per day refinery, said Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes. The refinery has been idled due to U.S. sanctions on Citgo’s parent Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; writing by Gary McWilliams, editing by Deepa Babington)