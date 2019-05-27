Energy
May 27, 2019

Aruba to form committee to decide future of idled refinery -prime minister

May 27 (Reuters) - The government of Aruba said on Monday it will form an advisory committee to decide the future of a 209,000-barrel-per-day refinery that remains idled amid sanctions to operator Citgo Petroleum’s parent company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes said Aruba sees three possible scenarios for the refinery: to continue working with Citgo on an overhaul, to negotiate a Citgo contract termination and continue with the plant, or to use the facility for a different activity. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Jacksonville, Fla., Writing by Marianna Parraga Editing by Matthew Lewis)

