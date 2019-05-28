Citgo Petroleum in talks with Aruba on refinery contract -statement

HOUSTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it is holding talks with the government of Aruba on its oil refinery operating contract, a day after Aruba disclosed it would form a committee to decide the fate of the plant.

The U.S. subsidiary of state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said it is holding “active conversions with our counterparts in Aruba and hopeful that we will reach a solution for future work together.”

Aruba said on Monday it expects the contract to be overhauled or terminated due to U.S. sanctions against Venezuela that have hampered production. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)