CVR Energy questions compensation of Delek chief executive

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner CVR Energy Inc, controlled by Carl Icahn, questioned the compensation of the chief executive of peer refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc as it seeks to add three new directors to Delek’s board, according to a letter filed by CVR Chief Executive David Lamp with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lamp specifically questioned the 5% general partnership interest Uzi Yemin held in Delek Logistics Partners that was bought out in 2020 for $21.4 million by Delek U.S. Holdings.

“For reasons that are not readily apparent, Mr. Yemin was also given a highly lucrative ownership interest in Logistics, despite the obvious conflicts of interest that presented,” Lamp wrote.

Delek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lamp is seeking access to more detailed documentation to determine if Yemin breached his fiduciary duties, he wrote.

In January, CVR pressured Delek to divest its convenience store locations and shut down its refineries in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, and El Dorado, Arkansas, and potentially convert them to terminals or for renewable diesel production.

Delek responded later that month, touting a refinery utilization rate above industry average throughout 2020 and a history of returning 10% of its market capitalization to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2019.

CVR is Delek’s largest shareholder, owning approximately 15% of outstanding shares of Delek US.

Delek Logistics Partners was formed by Delek US Holdings to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, according to the company’s website.