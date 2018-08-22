FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 22, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Curacao refinery operating at minimum, hunt for new partner continues -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Curacao’s 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery is operating at a minimum since it was largely idled in July as it waits for the end of a legal dispute between Venezuela’s PDVSA and ConocoPhillips to restore crude supplies to the plant, three sources close to the matter said.

Isla, which is operated by PDVSA, is also still searching for a new partner for in the facility, the sources added. One option being consider is a company to supply crude and market the government-owned refinery’s output, one of the sources said.

Operations at Isla and the neighboring Bullenbay terminal remain largely idled while PDVSA and Conoco progress in a payment scheme announced earlier this week to satisfy a $2-billion arbitration award issued in April. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.