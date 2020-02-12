RPT-UPDATE 1-Fire at Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery extinguished, no injuries -sources

(Repeats to media subscribers)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A fire at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana was extinguished by the refinery’s fire team on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company earlier said the fire was contained in the area it occurred and there were no reported injuries with all personnel accounted for.

Exxon is monitoring air quality in the refinery and surrounding areas, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said in an emailed response. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Erwin Seba in Houston, editing by Louise Heavens)