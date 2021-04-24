Exxon issues lockout notice to Beaumont, Texas, refinery workers

HOUSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp told union negotiators on Friday hourly workers will be locked out of the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery on May 1 if there is no agreement on a new contract, the company said.

“To ensure our facilities continue to operate safely, Exxon Mobil let the United Steelworkers representatives know today that we plan to call a lockout for May 1,” Exxon spokeswoman Julie King said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Will Dunham)