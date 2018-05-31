Workers sue Valero over April refinery explosion -local media

HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - More than 20 workers filed a lawsuit in Houston on Thursday against Valero Energy Corp seeking damages for injuries sustained in an April 19 explosion at the company’s Texas City, Texas, refinery, the Houston Chronicle reported on its website.

A Valero spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

The workers, who filed their lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Houston, said they have been treated for hearing loss, orthopedic injuries and trauma since the blast in the alkylation unit.

The workers said Valero did not properly maintain a pipeline that ruptured on the alkylation unit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)