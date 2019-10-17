Lyondell reinstates Houston refinery union president - local union

HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries reinstated on Thursday the president of the local United Steelworkers union (USW) representing hourly employees at the company’s Houston refinery, according to a statement from the local union.

A Lyondell spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

USW Local 13-227 President Lance Spurlock was suspended on Oct. 9 after a refinery supervisor told the company Spurlock used unethical and inappropriate language during a dispute over assigning an untrained union member to operate a crane.

Spurlock’s reinstatement follows a protest of union members outside the 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery on Oct. 10. Further protests were planned, but were cancelled after the reinstatement, according to the statement.

Spurlock and a union member present during the dispute with the supervisor both denied that Spurlock used an expletive in talking to the supervisor, USW Staff Representative Marcos Velez said on Oct. 10.