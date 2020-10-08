REFILE-Calcasieu refining warns of layoffs at Lake Charles Louisiana refinery -filing

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Calcasieu Refining notified the Louisiana Workforce Commission of plans to layoff 69 workers at its idled 135,500 barrel-per-day Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery according to a notice from the commission.

The refinery was idled in early August, according to the Louisana Department on Environmental Quality, because of demand loss in the COVID-19 pandemic. A contract worker died from injuries sustained in a Sept. 17 fire at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Jennifer Hiller)