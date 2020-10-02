Japan's Eneos permanently shuts 115,000-bpd Osaka CDU

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, permanently shut the 115,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its Osaka refinery on September 30 as planned, a company spokeswoman said on Friday

* The refiner, which was formerly known as JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp and is now under Eneos Holdings Inc, is shifting its joint venture with PetroChina Co to Eneos’ Chiba refinery after shutting the venture’s Osaka refinery.

* Eneos also shut the 127,500 bpd CDU at its Wakayama refinery on Sept. 27 for scheduled maintenance, with a plan to restart in early December, the spokeswoman said.

* The company also shut the 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU at its Negishi refinery on Sept. 25, with an aim to resume operations in early November. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)