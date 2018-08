OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Work to restart Norway’s Mongstad oil refinery will continue throughout the evening on Wednesday, following a power outage that shut the facility earlier in the day, operator Equinor said.

The unexpected outage happened during routine maintenance on the site’s power supply, triggering an evacuation of most workers. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)