Parts of Norway's Mongstad oil refinery up and running -Equinor

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Equinor’s oil and cogeneration plants at Norway’s Mongstad refinery are up and running, with more parts of the facility expected to restart during Thursday, the firm said.

“The crude oil plant and cogeneration plant (are) up and running. We expect more parts of (the) Mongstad refinery to be re-started today as work is currently ongoing to prepare for start-up,” said Equinor spokeswoman Elin Isaksen.

An unexpected outage at Mongstad happened on Wednesday during routine maintenance on the site’s power supply, triggering an evacuation of most workers. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)