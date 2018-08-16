UPDATE 1-Parts of Norway's Mongstad oil refinery up and running -Equinor

(Adds background, details, comments)

By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Equinor’s oil and cogeneration plants at Norway’s Mongstad refinery are up and running, with more parts of the facility expected to restart during Thursday, the firm said.

“The crude oil plant and cogeneration plant (are) up and running. We expect more parts of (the) Mongstad refinery to be re-started today as work is currently ongoing to prepare for start-up,” said Equinor spokeswoman Elin Isaksen.

An unexpected outage at Mongstad occurred on Wednesday during routine maintenance on the site’s power supply, triggering an evacuation of most workers.

All workers who had been evacuated were now back at work, added Isaksen, declining to give an estimates on current output.

Equinor’s largest refinery, on the western coast of Norway, was built in 1975 and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day, according to the company. Last October Mongstad sustained an unexpected outage that lasted two weeks when a naphtha leak shut down the plant. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans)