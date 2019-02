HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A planned overhaul of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery may take another two months to complete, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Exxon has called the overhaul on the 280,300 bpd Pipestill 8 CDU and associated units that began on Jan. 14 the largest in the history of the Baytown refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)