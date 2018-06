LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - An Iranian oil refinery caught fire late on Wednesday in the southwestern part of the country, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that six people were injured.

Firefighters were on the scene at the Abadan refinery, but have so far not been able to bring the blaze under control, Tasnim said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by G Crosse)