UPDATE 1-Iran's Abadan refinery catches fire, six injured

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - An Iranian oil refinery caught fire late on Wednesday in the southwestern part of the country, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, leaving six people injured.

Firefighters on the scene at the Abadan refinery have brought the blaze under control, a local official was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency, adding that the fire would be contained in an hour.

The cause of incident was still unknown, Tasnim said.

The damage to the plant at Abadan had no impact on oil exports from Iran, the world’s fifth-biggest exporter, as it is involved in producing gasoline and some other fuels, not the production of crude.

ISNA reported that one of the injured was in a critical condition.

Abadan Oil Refinery is Iran’s oldest crude processing facility in the southern oil-rich Khuzestan Province.

The refinery, like almost all Iranian oil and gas processing plants, needs major works and renovation.