Irving oil lays off 60 Saint John refinery employees, sees more job cuts

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Irving Oil on Thursday said it laid off about 60 Saint John, Canada refinery employees, representing 7% of the refinery team, due to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at our Saint John refinery,” the company said, adding it will reduce the refinery’s contract workforce to 225 from 1,000 in the first quarter.

Irving operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)