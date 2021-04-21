UPDATE 1-St. Croix refinery resumes operating after full outage -sources

(Updates with Limetree Bay no comment, adds background on new executive)

April 21 (Reuters) - The Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, has resumed producing fuel following an entire plant shutdown earlier this month, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Shipping data reviewed by Reuters indicates that the refinery is producing vacuum gas oil and ultra-low-sulfur diesel. The plant halted operations earlier this month due to an undisclosed operational issue.

A spokesperson for Limetree Bay declined to comment.

Neil Morgan, formerly senior vice president of downstream manufacturing at Canadian oil refiner Cenovus Energy Inc, has joined the refinery as general manager. Former refinery general manager Bob Weldzius left the company with other executives earlier this month.

Limetree, owned by private equity firms EIG Global Energy Partners and ArcLight Capital Partners, began processing crude oil late last year, missing a deadline to restart in 2019. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)